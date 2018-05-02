MD PSRA makes surprise visits to private schools

Peshawar

Managing Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority (KP PSRA) Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Director Operations and Deputy Director (Registration & Fee Regulations) KP-PSRA in their surprise visits inspected private schools here to know the implementation of the KP-PSRA Regulations, 2018 and Peshawar High Court Judgment dated 08.11.2017.

The aim was to inspect the institution and to know about the fee charging with regard to charging half of the tuition fee from second and third children of the same parents in the institution, charging of tuition fee during vacations for 30 or more days during vacations, increase of annual fee not more than 3%, charging of promotion fee, charging of transport charges during vacation etc.

During inspection of the Qadims Lumiere Private School University Town Peshawar though there was no increase in the annual fee, increase in the monthly fee, charges of transportation during vacations, charging of promotion fee but the school administration had not implemented the sibling policy i.e, charging of half of the tuition fee from the second and third children of the same parents in their institution which is against the spirit of the Judgment.

Officers of the authority directed the school administration to return the so charged fee in terms of sisters and brothers within 7 days after the stipulated period, the officers shall again visit the institution for compliance.—APP