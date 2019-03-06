MD LWMC pays surprise visit to monitor cleanliness

Managing Director LWMC Mr. Kahlid Nazir paid surprise visit to monitor cleanliness condition of the city. During the visit MD LWMC was accompanied by GM Operations LWMC Mr.Sohail Malik, Head of Communication Mr. Jamil Kahawar and other officials. MD LWMC visited Allama Iqbal Road, DGBT, Sant Nagar, Salamat Pura, Bogiwal, Singh Pura, GariShahu, Cupstore, GT Road and other areas of the city.

MD LWMC stated that more than 90% of the backlog waste has been lifted efficiently by LWMC. The issue was merely created by the strike of workers which was solved amicably.

He also added that LWMC routine cleanliness operation is going in the city without any hindrance and my objective of surprise visit was to ensure cleanliness condition and motivating sanitary workers who have been working dedicatedly to catering the backlog waste.

The sanitary workers are the assets of the organization as they are indulge in one of the most difficult task. Spokesperson LWMC Mr. Jamil Khawar stated that department entrusted complete cleanliness operation in which all resources and machinery were deployed by LWMC and Turk contractors for successful operation. Citizens of the city also shoulder an important responsibility to avoid littering and proper disposal of solid waste in provided waste bins in the city.—PR

