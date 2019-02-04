MD LWMC for zero tolerance on absentees

Khalid Butt

Managing Director ,LWMC Khalid Nazir has directed the managers, assistant managers& zonal officers of Lahore Waste Management Company to be prudent in field while performing their duties, operations as department will start daily operations early in the morning from 6am and officers are bound to provide daily attendance of workers of each union council on daily basis.

The directions were given by MD Lahore Waste Management Company to LWMC’s operational staff. All officers will be reporting in the field at 6 am to monitor sanitary staff’s attendance at their given points.

Further he also instructed General Manager HR & General Manger Operations to make surprise visits in different union councils to monitor the attendance.

The ghost workers and other irregularities in system are not acceptable, we have to lead in improving the performance of sanitary crew, all ghost workers and absentees will be dealt on strict basis giving a zero tolerance margin of endurance.

Managing Director himself paying surprise visits to review city’s cleanliness arrangements early in the morning and interacting with public for their feedback &complains.

He directed the concern officers & sanitary staff to take each and every measure to facilitate the public by providing them clean environment. Moreover LWMC has organized awareness camps at different locations of the city where the social mobilization staff is sensitizing the public to act like responsible citizens and dispose of their waste properly in waste containers/bins. Citizens should cooperate with LWMC and play a vital role in making their surroundings clean.

