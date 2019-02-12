MD LWMC directed to hold Zero Waste Operation on every Friday till 29th March

Khalid Butt

Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company Mr. Khalid Nazir has directed to conduct Zero Waste Operation in the city on every Friday till 29th March 2019.

This zero waste operation will be comprised of making extra ordinary arrangements and conducting cleanliness operation in narrow streets, open plots, markets and other important places of the city, this zero waste operation will not just stick to manual sweeping but mechanical sweeping and washing will also be the part of the said operation.

MD LWMC also directed Turk management to ensure all their resources in the field without any delay and Zero tolerance policy should must be observed against indolent employees and against all those who are involved in illegal dumping of waste in the city.

Workers or officers with good performance will be served with appreciation certificates.

He added that level of cleanliness services will be equal around the city without any discrimination; he further directed the enforcement department to evolve a new plan to cater all those violating Solid Waste Management laws in the city.

In continuation to this Communication department of LWMC was told to conduct special awareness activities in all important mosques of the city to disseminate cleanliness messages among public.

MD LWMC stated that without cooperation of public the department cannot maintain cleanliness, if citizens of Lahore pay their attention towards their basic civil and social responsibility regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the provided bins; the city of gardens can again shine.

Share on: WhatsApp