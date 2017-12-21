MD General Tyre gets CEO award

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Hussain Kuli Khan, Chief Executive Officer/MD of General Tyre has been awarded one of the best performing CEO award in Pakistan. The award was presented by the Chief Guest Mr. Mohammad Zubair –Governor Sindh during 16th CEO Summit Asia held in Karachi. The selection criteria includes inspiring interview, success stories, case studies of CEO and leadership qualities.

GTR announced this in a statement issued here today. “This is indeed a great honour for our company; it gives me great pleasure that our management efforts and high quality product standards have been admired on all levels. GTR has also taken the lead amongst its competitors which will enable to show its credibility in the market. We will continue our efforts to serve the nation by producing high quality tyres,” said Chief Executive Officer GTR Hussain Kuli Khan.

A large number of higher management of different companies, respectable speakers, journalists and people from different walks of life attended the event. The event was organized by the CEO Club of Pakistan.