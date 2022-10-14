Scott McTominay scored a last-gasp winner for Manchester United to deny Omonia Nicosia a famous draw at Old Trafford while Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Europa League against FK Bodø/Glimt.

Omonia caused United plenty of trouble in the previous fixture and were a constant nuisance for Ten Hag’s side once again despite United dominating every facet of the game.

Francis Uzoho, the visiting goalkeeper, was in sublime form denying Marcus Rashford one-on-one before keeping out Casemiro and Fred in the first half. The pattern continued in the second half with restless supporters booing the proceedings before McTominay scored a 93rd-minute winner after the ball fell kindly for him in the box.

The second consecutive win over Omonia Nicosia leaves Manchester United second in Group E of the Europa League with 9 points behind leaders Real Sociedad who defeated Sheriff to make it four wins out of four.

Meanwhile, the Premier League leaders Arsenal defeated FK Bodø/Glimt 1-0 to remain perfect in the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka, fresh from his heroics against Liverpool, scored the only goal of the game fortuitously after Albert Sambi Lokonga’s effort bounced off the keeper Nikita Haykin and hit Saka on the way to the back of the net.

Despite the lead Arsenal’s keeper Matt Turner had to be vigilant to keep out several efforts from the hosts and help his side seal all three points.