MCS team escapes attack

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A shopkeeper and four other on Sunday opened indiscriminate firing on Municipal Corporation Sambrial (MCS)Team when they approached him to seal illegal shop at Ghalla Mandi in the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police Station. According to police, Inspector Enforcement, Ghulam Murtaza with a team reached at Ghalla Mandi to seal an illegal shop.

The shopkeeper, Haseeb with four others companions offered strong resistance and opened indiscriminate firing at MCS team.

The MCS team members luckily managed to escape from the scene and nobody reportedly received bullets.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

