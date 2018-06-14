MCR unable to stop illegal constructions

Rawalpindi

The Municipal Officer has tendered an application against the illegal construction and lodged a case in Pirwadhi Police Station for legal action. According to Chief municipal Shafqat Raza, MCR signed an agreement on 28-05-2018 under Punjab Government Act with the tenants, Ghulam Sarwar, Abdullah, Shah Jahan, Haji Gull Rehman and rented out shops located in General Bus Stand Pirwadhi but now they started construction illegally on the upper portion which is the open violation of the rule of law.

He informed that that a case has been registered with the police station Pirwadhi for legal action to stop the illegal construction.—APP