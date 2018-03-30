MCR to launch grand anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) would launch a grand anti-encroachment operation soon to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from city and clear the roads said the Mayor of Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan.

Talking to APP he said, the city was facing issues of encroachments and traffic mess particularly in city areas and the Municipal Authority was making all out efforts to resolve the problems despite financial constraint and shortage of staff.

Sardar Naseem said, the traffic congestion has become a nuisance for the citizens whereas MCR with the help of City Traffic Police was trying to address it. The Municipal Corporation is planning to build a parking plaza on the old TMA office. The existing facility near Fawara Chowk would also be extended to facilitate the citizens and ensure smooth traffic flow in the main business hub of the city, he informed.

He further said Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has also been asked to carry out a survey to evaluate the traffic load on the city roads. He told that new roads are being constructed in the city along Nullah Lai while the project would be completed to provide another route to connect the city to IJP road.—APP