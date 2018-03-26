MCR launches anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment operation has confiscated eight truckloads goods of encroachers with four vehicles illegally parked on roads while fines were also imposed on a number of shopkeepers.

According to MCR spokesman, the staff on the directive of the Mayor, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi Sardar Muhammad Naseem Khan under the supervision of Chief Officer MC Shafqat Raza conducted raids during last week in several markets and roads including Commercial Market, B-Block, Raja Bazar, Bara Market, Gungmandi, Sabzi Mandi, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazar, Saidpur Road, Glass Factory area, Amarpura, Bani Chowk, Sadiqabad and the adjoining roads and confiscated goods of 80 encroachers while fines were also imposed on those found indulged in encroachments. Four vehicles illegally parked at Glass Factory, Chah Sultan road were also confiscated and shifted to MC go down, he added.

The enforcement staff would continue the operation and the violators would be fined and their goods confiscated, TMA spokesman said adding, despite, repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.

Now, strict action in accordance with the law is being taken and the confiscated goods would not be returned to the shopkeepers and auctioned, he added.—APP