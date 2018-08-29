MCR launches anti-encroachment campaign

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its grand anti-encroachment operation on Tuesday confiscated six truck-loads from different areas of the city.

The team removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths occupied by the vendors in Bara bazaar,Talwaran bazaar, Laiqat road,Bohr bazaar, college road and Raja bazaar. According to MCR, spokesman, the ongoing anti-encroachment operation has been further intensified to provide relief to the residents.—APP

