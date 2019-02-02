MCR confiscates two truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its–encroachment drive operation Saturday confiscated two truckload goods of encroachers from different areas of city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that under the supervision of Chief Officer – Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR conducted operation in Ganj Mandi and adjoining areas and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors.

The Spokesman said that the grand cleanup operation has been accelerated, adding that enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.—APP

