MCR confiscates two truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, confiscated two truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP here Saturday that under the supervision of Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared the footpaths occupied by the vendors in several markets and roads including Committie Chowk, Iqbal Road, Mirree Road, Pindora and confiscated goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed on them.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.—APP

