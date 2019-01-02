MCR confiscates three truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) as part of its anti-encroachment drive confiscated three truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman told APP that under the supervision of Chief Officer, Shafqat Raza, teams of MCR removed encroachments hampering the flow of traffic and cleared footpaths and pillars occupied by the vendors in Raja Bazar, Sabzi Mandi, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Babraha bazar, Murree Road and adjoining areas and confiscated three truckloads of goods.

Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, the spokesman added.—APP

