MCR confiscates seven truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive Friday confiscated seven truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that under the supervision of Chief Officer, Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR conducted operation in Gandum Mandi, Jamia Masjid Road, Ganj Mandi, Liaquat Road,Said Pur road, Jamia Masjid Road, Ghaznavi road, Commercial Market, Barha Market and adjoining areas and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors besides lodging eight FIRs against the violators. The Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue operation aimed at ensuring supremacy of rule of law.—APP

