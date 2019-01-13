MCR confiscates four truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive Saturday confiscated four truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP that under the supervision of Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR conducted operation in Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid Road, Ganj Mandi, Commercial Market, Road and adjoining areas and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed. Now onward strict action in accordance with the law is being taken, the spokesman added.—APP

