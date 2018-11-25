MCR confiscates 69 truckloads of goods

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its anti-encroachment operation confiscated 69 truckloads of goods from different areas of the city during last three weeks.

According to a MCR spokesman, on the special directive of Lahore High court (LHC), the teams of MCR removed encroachments which were hampering the flow of traffic and cleared the footpaths occupied by the vendors in several markets and roads including Gungmandi, Sabzi Mandi, Iqbal Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Kohati Bazar, Saidpur Road Commercial Market, Fawara Chowk, Bohar Bazar, Mochi Market, ,Amarpura, Bani Chowk, Sadiqabad and confiscated goods of encroachers while fines were also imposed indulged in encroachments.

Spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation aimed that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated, adding that despite repeated warnings given to the violators, the encroachments have not been removed.—APP

