McLaren to run an Indigenous sponsor in Australia

McLaren F1 will become the first team in Formula1 to feature branding from an Indigenous organization at the Australian GP.

McLaren F1 and their sponsor Smartsheet have partnered up on a project called “Sponsor X.”

As part of the concept, Smartsheet’s logo on the side of the MCL36 will instead be replaced by an organization lacking such financial strength, allowing for funds to be raised and awareness built for their cause.

For this year’s Australian Grand Prix, the organization which shall see its branding featured on the MCL36 is DeadlyScience, a nonprofit firm that provides educational resources to remote Australian communities.

Founded by Kamilaroi Corey Tutt, DeadlyScience will become the first Indigenous brand to see its logo featured on a Formula 1 car.

“It means the world for Smartsheet to donate this sponsorship and believe in the important work we are doing,” said Tutt.