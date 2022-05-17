McLaren is set to introduce the first major changes to their MCL36 cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is the same track that played host to the first on-track session of the 2022 season.

It was there that Lando Norris sent the benchmark on day 1 as the new regulation cycle took hold.

Familiarity with the track the teams an excellent opportunity to gauge the improvements they have made so far this season as well as trial new components against already gathered data.

Several teams are expected to introduce new upgrades to their challengers for this weekend’s race including constructor championship leader Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes.

McLaren, so far, is the only team to confirm that their MCL36 cars which will boast some new components.