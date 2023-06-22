LAHORE – After approval from the district administration, Municipal Corporation Lahore has set up 10 sale points for sale/purchase of sacrificial animals in different parts of the provincial metropolis.

Like the previous years, makeshift markets have been established in seven zones of Lahore for controlling sale/purchase of sacrificial animals in residential areas.

As per the MCL officials, no trader will be allowed to take the sacrificial animals to any place in Lahore except these designated sale points.

They told Pakistan Observer that the distribution of designated places has been made in such a way that the citizens from anywhere in Lahore will need to travel minimum possible distance for purchasing sacrificial animals of their choices.

They said that all the necessary arrangements like lighting, shades and cool drinking water have been made to facilitate traders and visiting people.

According to the notification, three makeshift markets have been set up in Nshter Zone, two in Allama Iqbal and one each in Wahga, Aziz Bhatti, Ravi, Shalimar and Data Gunj Bukhsh Zone.

These sale points are: Turkey Road, near LWMC Dumping Point Lakhodair, LDA City, near Sidhar Village Kahna Katcha Defense Road, LDA Avenue-1, Raiwind Road, Pine Avenue Road, Site for IT University Barki Road near Paragon Society, near SNGPL office, Faqeer Muhammad Dagya Road, link main Saggian Road, Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, Saggian, Sports Complex, Adda Rakh Chabeel near Manawan Hospital, NFC Society Multan Road near Bahria Town and Raiwind near Haveli Markaz opposite Nisar Spinning Mills, Sundar.