Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are tied atop The Open standings heading into the final round at St. Andrews.

The two shot impressive identical rounds of 66 on Saturday to share a four-stroke lead after 54 holes of the 150th Open Championship.

They are followed by first-round leader Cameron Young and second-round leader Cameron Smith who are tied for third at 12-under with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim a further five back at 11-under.

The Aussie, Smith, struggled on the third-day shooting 1-over 73, a stark difference from his 64 the day before losing his two-stroke lead after 36 holes in the process.

McIlroy took the opportunity presented by making five birdies, an eagle, and a bogey on Saturday to move to 16-under for the tournament. The shot of the day for the 33-year-old came in the 10th when he holed an incredible shot from the bunker alongside the green to record a two at the par 4.

His co-leader Hovland, the 24-year-old from Norway, got off to a quick start on Saturday as well, making four consecutive birdies through his first six holes.

He went on to make two more to card a bogey-free round.

Smith, Hovland, and Young are all searching for their first major championship at The Open, while McIlroy is looking to grab his first in nearly eight years having won the tournament once already.

Hovland was 16 years old the last time McIlroy won a major championship, the PGA Championship in August 2014 which marked the fourth of his career. Though it’s been close to a decade since McIlroy won his last major, the Northern Irishman has come close on several occasions.

McIlroy and Hovland will tee off together in quest of The Open crown.