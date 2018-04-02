MCI working to launch modern electric buses in Capital: Sheikh Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD : Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is working on a project to launch electric buses in the city to provide modern transport facilities to the population residing in the rural and urban areas of the Federal capital.

The Mayor Islamabad expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Sunday. The meeting discussed different options and suggestions for ensuring better transport facilities in the city.

Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the concerned formation to work on electrically operated buses instead of diesel or petrol driven buses so that not only green character and natural beauty of the city could be protected but environmental pollution could also averted.

He said that population of Islamabad has been increased by two (02) million and in order to cater future transport requirements in the city, environment friendly and cost effective electric bus service would be launched.

The Mayor of Islamabad said that initially there is a proposal of constructing terminal for these buses at Rawat, Kashmir Highway, Tarramri Chowk, Golara Chowk, Pirwadahi and Bhara Kahu, however, more terminals would be also constructed as per need and requirement.

He said that under this project, it is being considered that these buses may be run on different routs including from Rawat to Faisal Mosque via Islamabad Expressway, from Bhara Kahu to Margalla Avenue via 7th Avenue, from Pirwadhai to IJP Metro Bus Station, from Nelor to Khanna Interchange, from Taramrri Chowk to Aabpara and from Golara Chowk to Kashmir Highway (Chaman Metro Bus Station).

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that cost estimation of the project and other formalities are being finalized and proposals of renowned firms are being evaluated so that residents of the city could be provided this facility at the earliest.

Orignally published by INP