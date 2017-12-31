MCI waiting for development budget

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) could not get development budget by the federal government after the establishment of the first local body in the federal capital.

The maiden local body was established by the elections two years before but the body has no development budget to run schemes in union councils of Islamabad.

MCI has conducted its 18th meetings since its inception, during all meetings public representatives from both side of treasury and oppositions have demanded for development budget.

Talking to APP, Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, said that MCI has no budget to run development schemes in the city, he demanded that the government should allocate sufficient funds for MCI so development schemes could be started in Islamabad.

He said Rs 2.5 billions non development budget has been given to MCI which was being spent for salaries and pension of employees.

He said, though the government has not allocated funds for the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) in the annual fiscal budget but Mayor MCI Sheikh Anser Aziz had talked to the high ups and special funds would be issued to carry out development projects in the union councils of the capital city.

“The issue of notification of the budget rules will be resolved and funds will be released for the development projects in the union councils,” he said.

Opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan said the government has not issued funds to the union councils since November 2015 due to which the elected representatives of the local bodies feel helpless when the common people approach them for resolution of their problems.—APP

