MCI to spend Rs495m on repair, maintenance, carpeting of roads in capital: Sh. Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD : The Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday started carpeting and repair/maintenance of the 7th Avenue. Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz inspected the ongoing repair work on the Avenue.

Director MPO Umer Sagheer apprised the Mayor that the repair and maintenance is being carried out on both sides of 7th Avenue which would be completed within 10 days.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the 7th Avenue is one of the busiest Avenues of the city. He directed the Director MPO to complete repair / maintenance work within ten days so that traffic issues in the vicinity could be eradicated. He also directed to ensure safety and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The Mayor of Islamabad further said that during the fiscal year 2017-18, MPO Directorate has carried out repair / maintenance and carpeting of 206 kilometers on different roads by utilizing available resources, heavy machinery, human resource and asphalt plant. Total cost incurred was Rs. 569 million; however, if the same was carried out at external contractor rates it would have costed Rs. 900.0 million thus saved almost Rs.331 million.

Sheikh Anser Aziz further stated that previously, MPO Directorate was not properly functional and was continuous financial burden on the organization. Moreover, due to being dysfunctional heavy machinery and asphalt plant, human resource of MPO was also not being utilized properly. However, MCI has made this formation fully operational and has saved Rs. 331 million in just one year.

The Mayor Islamabad said that during the current financial year, repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometers on different small and major roads would be carried out which would help save Rs. 97 million. He said that the MPO Directorate has been tasked to complete the target within 186 days and no extension in this regard would be given.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that expenditure amounting to Rs. 495 million will incurred on repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometers roads. He said that if this work be carried out by the external contractors MCI would have to pay additional Rs.297 million, however, by utilizing own resources, machinery and asphalt plant Rs.297 million would be saved during the current financial year.

