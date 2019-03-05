MCI to resist CDA for not allocating garbage landfill near Sangjani

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to resist the recent decision of Capital Development Authority(CDA) for not providing the planned permanent landfill near Sangjani forcing the former to dump total generated garbage of the federal capital in already overflowing temporary site. The MCI Mayor would formally ask the CDA to allocate same land selected over a year ago as permanent site considering the minimum hauling distance, suitable topography of the land, out of residential areas, distant from Air-Craft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors, official sources from MCI Sanitation Directorate told APP Monday. Mayor Islamabad would hold a meeting in this regard today (Monday), the sources added. Despite lapse of over 50 years, no permanent garbage dumping site had been set up for the capital as it had been relocated to various sectors including H-10, I-12, I-14, I-15 and then back to I-12 over the years.

They said that it was decided to provide over 70 acres land near Sangjani for the purpose and the department had completed its home work but a sudden change in the plan would further aggravate the prevailing situation as present dumping site had already exceeded from its actual capacity. The sources said the MCI was in correspondence with CDA for the last couple of months and asked if it had any intention to back out from its commitment it should inform the corporation earlier. The sanitation directorate of MCI had sent three consecutive reminders to CDA for allocation of land but they did not respond. The MCI official stated that MCI has informed the civic body in a recent letter that the site allocated in Sector 1-12 by the Planning Wing in 2012 for the final disposal of about 750-800 metric tons of garbage and municipal solid waste on daily basis was running out of space for further utilization.

The directorate was facing many hardships in daily disposal of garbage, especially in the rainy weather due to expiry of the site, the letter added. The department reiterated in the letter that an appropriate site may be allocated to the Sanitation Directorate without any delay in finalizing permanent landfill site.—APP

