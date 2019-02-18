MCI to plant 0.5m saplings under spring tree plantation campaign

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will plant about 0.5 million various types of saplings across the federal capital under spring tree plantation campaign.

Talking to media, Director General MCI Manzoor Hussain Shah, said MCI alone would plant about 0.3 million saplings across the federal capital to make the city more beautiful while NGOs, chambers, schools and colleges would also plant about 0.2 million saplings during the campaign.

“This time saplings will be planted at all the green belts, parks, expressway, Margalla hills, National Park, Simly dam and Kashmir highway,” he added.

He said MCI had also decided to plant fruit trees across the city this time,” he added. He said different saplings like Bohar, Sukh Chain, Neem, Mulberry, Sada Bahar, Arjun, Sheesham and others would be planted to make the environment green and beautiful.

To a question, he said formal tree plantation campaign would be launched within few days as preparation in this regard is in final stages.

“We are planning colorful event to launch the campaign,” he added. He urged the citizens to actively participate in the campaign as tree plantation was the only source to help environment clean. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaif government had decided to plant about 10 billion trees in next five years.—APP

