MCI to charge Re1 per litre water tax from mineral water companies

The 34th session of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) held here Wednesday at the Pak China Friendship Centre and presided over by Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz passed a unanimous resolution against the Indian aggression towards Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by members of the MCI and on this occasion officers of different formations of MCI were also present. Members of the MCI while condemning the cowardly action of India expressed their resolve that every citizen and even children of Islamabad are with Pakistan Army for defending motherland.

The House also approved collection of Re 1/- per litre from the companies selling mineral water in the city in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court and Re 1/- per litre to the MCI.

This tax would be imposed on the water extracted from the ground. The water tax being collected on the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan will be remitted in the Dam Fund while water tax will be utilized on provision of clean drinking water and uplift of water supply system.

The House approved the minutes of 33rd Session of the MCI. The meeting discussed the imposition of property tax on housing societies and model villages etc. Members of the MCI were briefed that up till now property tax is being collected only from the sectroal area of Islamabad however after the establishment of MCI jurisdictions have been extended to the rural areas also therefore property tax in these areas may also be imposed.

After detail discussion, House approved the formulation of a committee which will submit recommendations before the house.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) in collaboration with Environment Wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also carried out a Tree Plantation Campaign in Sector E-10 of Islamabad. The Tree Plantation Campaign was participated by the officers of CDA, ICT and Officers / Officials of MCI.

This activity is initiated in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan campaign under which 150 million species will be planted in the year 2019 all over the country. The main objective of this activity is to contribute share of the Federal Capital in making Pakistan Clean and Green.

Under this campaign people especially youth of the federal capital would be encouraged to participate in the efforts of making Islamabad clean and green. During this campaign all open areas would be targeted and sapling in the different areas of the capital territory including along the avenues, in the green belts, on the sides of highways, in the parks, play fields and under developing sectors would be planted. All concerned departments would make efforts to ensure survival of the planted saplings. CDA with collaboration with other concerned departments would continue its efforts for achieving the goal of returning the green character of the city for which it was internationally known. The Authority will also assist MCI in provision of free of cost plant sapling and for this purpose will also help MCI in establishing points at prominent places of the Islamabad from where citizens can get plants, awareness and informative material.

