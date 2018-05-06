MCI to buy new machinery to deal with emergencies

In order to improve performance of Emergency and Disaster Management of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), new machinery worth Rs 1000 million is being purchased while PC-1 for establishing three fire substations at sectors I-9/4, I-14 and Humak have also been approved.

Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of MCI is being strengthened and further upgraded in line with modern techniques to bring it at par with the international standards.

Special arrangements have been made for training of rescue workers and firefighters to enhance their professional capabilities, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said this while addressing a ceremony organized by MCI here at Fire Headquarters, G-7. On this occasion, MCI’s Chief Officer Syed Najaf Iqbal, Director E&DM Zafar Iqbal, elected representatives, officers and officials of different formations, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and firefighters of E & DM Directorate were also present.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said that presently, the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management is equipped with latest fire devices and well trained staff, adding that this directorate has already proved its professional abilities during several untoward incidents in the past. He said that survey for fire safety measures in different buildings of Islamabad is also being carried out and awareness has been created among the residents regarding safety measures in case of fire eruption.

On this occasion, Director Emergency and Disaster Management informed the audience that E&DM directorate of MCI, is the only department of Asia, which has well trained firefighters and rescue workers. Apart from this, the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate also consists of 34 latest firefighting vehicles, firefighting devices and sniffer dogs, which detect the human bodies under the rubble during the accidents. —APP

Related