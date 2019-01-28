MCI taking concrete steps for resolving water scarcity issue

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was taking concrete steps to overcome the water scarcity in the federal and had disconnected around 25 illegal water connections from main pipe line during last two months.

Talking to APP, Director Water Supply, MCI said that the corporation was taking short and long terms steps for smooth water supply in federal capital.

He said the Corporation, has requested the residents avoid wasting water and also served notices to car wash centers for recycling of water.

He said that main reason for water shortage is leakage and water theft which is known as un account for water adding that due to this 50 percent water was being wasted per day.

To a question, he said that that Ghazi Barotha Project is vision 2050 for the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said it was spread over three phases. In the first phase, the twin cities were to be provided with 200 million gallons of water a day by laying a 60-kilometre-long, 80 inch-wide pipeline from the Tarbela dam at Ghazi Barotha to a water treatment plant at Sangjiani in Islamabad.

In the second phase, additional 200 millions of gallons of water will be received on a daily basis while in the third phase, 255 million gallons of water will be received, he added. Once complete, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be supplied with a total of 650 million gallons of water a day, he added.—APP

