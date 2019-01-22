MCI serves another reminder to CDA for acquiring landfill site in Sangjani

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has issued third reminder to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for acquiring the land identified as a permanent landfill site near Sangjani since the existing garbage dumping area in I-12 sector reached its full capacity rather overflowing. The MCI Sanitation Directorate has asked the CDA to make necessary arrangements for setting up permanent landfill sites to dump the city garbage.

Following the high influx of public complaints received through MCI complaint cell and Pakistan Citizen Portal, the MCI has written third time to the authorities concerned to confirm the allocation of landfill site near Sangjani, official sources told APP. In a letter addressed to the Member Planning & Design and Member Estate, CDA, the MCI stated that the site allocated in sector 1-12 by the Planning Wing in 2012 for the final disposal of about 750-800 metric tons of garbage and municipal solid waste on daily basis was running out of space for further utilization.

The directorate was facing great hardships in daily disposal of garbage, especially in the rainy weather due to expiry of the site, the letter added.

The existing landfill site was located near to the IJP Road and in between the Social Security Hospital and Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) University, due to which people of the area complained stench and environmental degradation.

The department reiterated in the letter that an appropriate site may be allocated to the Sanitation Directorate without any delay in finalizing permanent landfill site by considering the minimum hauling distance, suitable topography of the land, out of residential areas, distant from Air-Craft route for flight safety and socio-environmental factors. Meanwhile, the resident of the federal capital were continuously suffering from the stench of heaps of garbage gathered around the waste bins of different sizes installed across the capital, one of the archaic strategy of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to handle the total generated trash of Islamabad.—APP

