MCI seeks local govt support to make ‘clean, green campaign’ successful

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has urged representatives of the local government to play their role in successful execution of the ‘clean and green campaign’ and revive beauty of the federal capital.

The drive was launched this week with a focus that the public involvement would be encouraged for which the representatives of the all Union Councils (UCs) were supposed to assist the corporation for sensitizing the residents about the cleanliness rules, the MCI official sources told APP.

Regretting the cold response of the UCs’ representatives, the MCI passionately called for sincere efforts of chairmen and councilors of the capital which played vital role to engage the public in social welfare activities.

The sources said there were over 70 chairmen and 350 councilors in 50 UCs of Islamabad’s urban and rural areas, urging them to come forward to make this drive successful, the MCI appealed them to launch door to door campaign to sensitize citizens for making the capital neat and clean.

The MCI initiated a week-long campaign from Sector G-10 in which public participation was made compulsory but the public response was minimal towards drive which may eclipse the initiative.

To a query, they said ,the campaign was started in the federal capital earlier but had to stop due to certain reasons.

During this campaign, different directorates of MCI including Sanitation Directorate, Water Supply, Machinery and Pool Organization, Environment Wing, Directorate of Municipal Administration, Sewerage Division, Directorate of Road and Markets Maintenance and other formations would carry out cleanliness, repair/maintenance of sewerage system, cleanliness of parks and repair / maintenance of roads in Sector G-10.—APP

