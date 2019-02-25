MCI open to suggestions for upgrading parks: Mayor

Zubair Qureshi

Efforts which were initiated by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) aimed to beautify the city on modern lines and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to its residents are bearing fruit now. Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Arabian Park, unique in its style, in union council Lohi Bher adjacent to Islamabad Express way.

The corporation is open to public suggestion for improving the playgrounds, green areas and landscape of the capital, he said.

On this occasion, chairman union council Lohi Bher, other members of MCI and management of the private sector organization were also present.

Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said MCI through print media advertisement sought suggestions for up-gradation of different play grounds, beautification green belts and uplift of different round-abouts of the city to provide improved facilities to its residents and to practically involve the private sector in beautification process of the city.

He said that MCI has received very encouraging and positive response from many organizations particularly from multinational companies owing to that parks, play grounds and green belts are being upgraded which have considerably added to the beauty of the city. He said that development of Arabian styled park in union council Lohi Bher will not only provide recreational facilities but will also help promote healthy activities in the area.

On this occasion, Mayor Islamabad was briefed about the project of Arabian park.

Mayor Islamabad formally inaugurated development of the park. Large number of people of union council Lohi Bher participated in the inaugural ceremony and expressed their pleasure over development of this park.

Share on: WhatsApp