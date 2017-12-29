MCI meeting takes up performance of Environment Wing, expresses concern over Katchi Abadis

18th Meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation

The 18th Meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday discussed the performance of Environment Wing of MCI as elected members of MCI participated in it and presented different suggestions to further improve further performance of the Wing.

The meeting was held at Pak-China Friendship Centre and presided over by the Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

On this occasion, the Mayor said that the workers of Environment Wing would deputed in all union councils of the Federal Capital in the supervision of the elected members of MCI, so that their skills could be used in up-gradation and monitoring of parks in the respective areas of elected representatives.

The Mayor of Islamabad said that Environment Wing is one of the important Wing of MCI, adding steps would be taken to make the Environment Wing fully functional in the light of the valuable suggestions of the elected members of MCI.

Members of MCI expressed their deep concern over the mushroom growth of Katchi Abadis, dilapidated condition of parks and pollen allergy caused by paper mulberry and asked for concrete measures by the concerned formations to stop further construction activities in these katchi abadis.

He also asked to conduct Geo Tagging in these Katchi Abadis to ensure stoppage of construction activities.

Members of the MCI demanded provision of recreational facilities and parks in the rural areas and said that with the advent of MCI, provision of facilities in the rural areas on the pattern of urban areas of Islamabad is the responsibility of MCI. Earlier, elected councilors of MCI expressed their concern over the non-provision of powers and lack of development activities in their respective areas and met the Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz in this regard.

The Mayor said that members of union councils have been elected for the first time in the history of 60 years of Islamabad, adding that the present government is committed for the success of this system.

However, he said that this elected municipal system has been introduced for the first time, which is facing legal complications.

He further added that efforts for removal of these legal complications are being made at all forums. He said that once this system is put on the right track, the people would get the benefits of the system. Anser Aziz assured the elected members of MCI that effective measures are being taken to make the MCI fully functional and autonomous body.—APP