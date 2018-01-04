MCI making all out efforts for developing capital: Mayor

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was taking all out measures for the development of Capital and the project of civic facilities, Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said on Wednesday. Citizens of Islamabad and private sector should step up to play their practical role in the development of city and provision of modern facilities as these facilities were basic right of the citizens, he added.

He said public sector under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) could give better results in the development of social infrastructure.

Mayor said the importance of civil society had increased due to its joint coordinated efforts in the rapidly development activities in the world. He said that parks, green belts, playgrounds in Islamabad and other civic facilities were being upgraded under the CSR.

He said that Islamabad was the city of every citizen therefore, every one should came forward to play his due role in the up-gradation of these facilities and its monitoring. Mayor said that MCI had invited applications in the print media from private sector for up-gradation of civic facilities, adding that it was highly commendable and encouraging that private sector under the Corporate Social Responsibility was playing due role in the development and beautification of the capital.

He said that MCI was working on a comprehensive plan to upgrade and improve and establish new parks and grounds in the city to expose the talented sportsmen. Anser Aziz said that this perception was absolutely wrong that the playgrounds upgraded under CSR would be operational on commercial basis.

He added that every citizens of Islamabad had had the right on the playgrounds to use them. He said that he had already directed the concerned formations for provision of online facility for the citizens for using these playgrounds. He said that special focus was being given to add new recreational facilities in the Lake View Park and proper sanitation system.—APP

Related