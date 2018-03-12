MCI decides to disconnect illegal water-boring pumps in federal capital

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to disconnect and remove illegal water-boring pumps and connections installed at residential and commercial units in different areas of the Federal Capital.

This was decided to control unchecked and continued suction of ground water which was leading to severe depletion of ground water in the city.

Chairing a meeting Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the concerned formations to issue notice to owners of all such premises where underground water is being illegally drawn through water bores or other means, to regularize these connections and water bores from the water supply wing or from their respective Union Council. If approval from competent forum is not obtained, Mayor said, seven more days will be given to remove water-bores voluntarily, however, after expiry of final notice, a gigantic and comprehensive campaign would be launched to take action against illegal water-bores across the city.

He further directed to publish public notice to warn the residents of the Federal Capital to remove illegal water bores voluntarily otherwise strict action would be taken against the violators and fine amounting to Rs 5,000 will be imposed upon the violators. He further directed to publish names of the people involved in illegal drawing of underground water in the press also.

The Mayor said that water is essential to people and the largest available source of fresh water lies underground. Due to less rains in winter this year, water level in different reservoirs including ground water has been significantly decreased. He said that illegally installed water boring pumps are further decreasing underground level, therefore, no person, group, authority, association or institution would be allow to draw underground water in unauthorized way. On this occasion, Mayor was briefed that in order to utilize available water effectively, MCI has devised a plan. Under this plan, teams of water supply wing will carry out complete survey housing units of the Federal Capital to check illegal water connections and water boring pumps.—APP

