MCI committed to provide safe drinking water

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is committed to provide safe and clean drinking water to every resident of the city, said Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

“Since the formulation of MCI, several steps have been taken including renovation and up-keep of existing filtration plants and installation of more plants in the different areas of the federal capital,” he said. Installation of filtration plants in sector I-9 was a longstanding demand of the residents of this sector which was acceded and now installation of two (02) more filtration plants have been completed, the mayor added.

Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while inaugurating water filtration plants in sector I-9/1 and I-9/4. He said that in order to ensure clean drinking water not only new filtration plants were being installed whereas water samples from the existing water filtration plants were collected on regular basis for laboratory examination so that safe clean drinking water could be provided to the every resident of the city.

He said that private sector had also been engaged in this process and more water, more water filtration plants were being installed with the collaboration of private sector particularly welfare organizations in different areas of the city.

On the occasion, the Mayor was apprised that installation of these filtration plants had been completed with Rs. 2.6 million in four months time.

He was further informed that these filtration plants would remain operational from 07:00 am to 11:00 pm while special arrangements had been made to keep these filtration plants in tidy condition.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp