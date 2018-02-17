MCI approves beautification of parks, green belts

Beautification and uplifting of parks, green belts and roundabout under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was also approved, during the 20th session of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

Under this policy different companies as CSR will upgrade and beautify green belts, parks and other places while the ownership of these premises will rests with authority so that residents of the city be provided with improved facilities.

Session of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was held at Pak China Friendship Centre here on Friday. The session was chaired by Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz while attended by the members of MCI. The session also approved the proceedings of 19th session of MCI.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the main object behind this step is to enhance beauty of the federal capital in addition to the uplifting of these facilities.

During the meeting, report of the committee of MCI regarding property tax, water and charges was also placed before the session which was discussed in detail by the members of MCI. The house decided that the taxes collected from the rural areas of the city must be collected centrally with MCI so that better facilities be provided to the residents.

Mayor decided to constitute a committee in the light of suggestions of the members of the house which will submit its recommendations to the house regarding collection of taxes from the rural areas of the city.—APP

