McDonald’s, Peshawar Zalmi collaborate to promote sports

The Managements of McDonald’s Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lahore on 24th January, 2018. Coming together of these two popular brands will create exciting opportunities for the cricket fans to enjoy the game they are most passionate about.

At the signing ceremony, McDonald’s Pakistan was represented by Jamil Mughal, Chief Marketing Officer while Peshawar Zalmi was represented by Javed Afridi, Owner of the Team. Raza Ali, Director Marketing, McDonald’s was also present on the occasion. McDonald’s is a major sponsor of the team and their logo will appear on the players’ kit.

To add to the excitement McDonald’s announced the launch of a Special Meal named after the team– the Zalmi Meal. The players were thrilled at the gesture as the royalty from this meal will go to the Zalmi Foundation, a philanthropic initiative to shape up the lives of underprivileged children in society.

On the occasion, Jamil Mughal a proponent of active lifestyle said, ‘We are very enthusiastic about supporting such sporting events, both amateur and professional. We believe sports have a tremendous cultural influence on society. Watching and playing sports provide ways to escape the stress of our daily lives and helps us come together as a community and shape provincial and national identity for a progressive Pakistan.’