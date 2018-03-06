McDonald’s joins hands with CSD

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

McDonald’s Pakistan signed an agreement with CSD (Canteen Stores Department) in Islamabad for opening a restaurant at the CSD premises at Bhara Kahu.

At the signing ceremony, McDonalds was represented by Jamil Mughal, Chief Marketing Officer, whereas MD CSD Major Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Tahir, HI (M) represented Pakistan Ministry of Defence.

On the occasion, Jamil said, “we are proud to serve the families and residents of Bhara Kahu, its adjoining areas and the commuters on the highway. Our outlet at the CSD premises will cater to the needs of shoppers and help them to take a welcome break with their favorite food”.

He further added, “This is our first partnership with CSD. We look forward to increasing our restaurant network with CSD nationwide in times to come”.

Maj. Gen. (Retd) Tahir, was very enthusiastic about the alliance and said, ‘currently we operate 113 CSDs throughout Pakistan and look forward to growing the number of McDonald’s at our locations. Like we provide quality products to our customers at our stores, we would like to provide families with the option of international quality food and experience that is the hallmark of McDonald’s at more and more of our outlets”.