McDonald’s continues to support Pak cinema

Karachi

At a press conference held here at McDonald’s Seaview restaurant, to announce the release of forthcoming movie ‘Arth’. McDonald’s continues to support Pakistani cinema’s revival by associating itself with such projects which encourages entertainment for people. McDonald’s has also creatively used movie integration in Arth as part of its ongoing collaboration.

McDonald’s handed out PR kits on this occasion, along with announcement of the launch of its upcoming product. The highly-awaited movie ‘Arth’, directed by Shaan Shahid, features a notable acting lineup including Shaan Shahid himself, Humaima Malick, Mohib Mirza, Uzma Hassan and others. The movie is a remake of the 1980s blockbuster bearing the same title. It promises to be a visual treat with some great acting and music.

Jamil Mughal, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s, expressed his pleasure in associating McDonald’s with the current venture and professed to extend consistent support to promote Pakistani film industry. The much-awaited movie is slated for nationwide release on 21st December, 2017.—PR