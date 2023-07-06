McDonald’s entered the Pakistani market in 1998 and has established a strong presence in Pakistan over the decades. The popularity of multinational fast-food chain in the country is due to consistent quality, variety, and the overall appeal of fast-food culture and it become a go-to pick for many people.
Latest, McDonald’s appeared in news as the food service giant sparked rumours of the shutdown.
A social media post shared by McDonald’s stated, “It’s time to pause for a while,” and the message sparked a frenzy among social sites, triggering concern.
Later, a second post shared by the official handle teased people as it said, “Pause to indulge.”
In reality, McDonald’s is not shutting operations in the country but it turned out to be a gimmick.
Social Media Reactions:
Is McDonald’s getting closed in Pakistan??????😰😰😰
Plzzzzz don’t go, what will I do????😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔
Ok nevermind, we have Rancher’s!😕
— S͜͡a͜͡r͜͡a͜͡ I͜͡s͜͡h͜͡a͜͡q͜͡ (@daactarrsaab) July 6, 2023
No McDonald’s in Pakistan anymore? 😕 https://t.co/EarokIqOVk
— Jhanzaib (@Jhanzaib_S) July 5, 2023
Mystery surrounds McDonald's Pakistan, Are they closing or just promoting? pic.twitter.com/pC8wEhPLyw
— Dr Sardar Aly (@DrSardarAli0786) July 6, 2023
