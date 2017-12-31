McDonald opens outlet in Bahria Town

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Bahria Town Karachi inaugurates the international food chain McDonald’s in Bahria Adventura Pakistan’s first ever international standard theme park in Bahria Town Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by the management and marketing teams of Bahria Town Karachi, distinguished guests and members of electronic and print media.

On this occasion, 23rd march, 2018 was announced as the grand opening date of Bahria Adventura, which is Pakistan’s first-ever international standard theme park featuring world-class rides and recreational facilities for the entire family.

Bahria Town Karachi has imported latest rides from Italy, Canada and Turkey. These heavy rides include Farris wheel, roller coaster, Carousal, bumper cars etc. For younger children there are interesting rides like starfish, jelly fish, bumble bee, teacups etc. A grand circus, Dinosaur Park, water rides and international food chains are also part of this theme park.

Continuing its legacy of bringing modern entertainment from around the world to the people of Pakistan, Bahria Town Karachi will be opening Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind Night Safari very soon. The finishing work on Night Safari is in its last stage of completion.