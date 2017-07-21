McCain diagnosed with brain cancer

Washington

Veteran US Senator John McCain, a onetime prisoner of war and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced Wednesday.

The 80-year-old lawmaker underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last week and tests “revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the Mayo Clinic said in a statement released by McCain’s office. “The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options,” the statement added, noting they may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.—AFP