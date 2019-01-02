MCC Islamabad surpasses tax collection target

The Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Islamabad has collected over Rs10.71 billion as customs duty and other taxes during July-December period of the current fiscal 2018-19 as against the target of Rs9.878 billion, indicating a significant increase of Rs272 million in revenue collection by MCC during the first half of current fiscal year. Both stations of Islamabad’s MCC, Islamabad International Airport and Islamabad Dry Port, contributed to the realization of surpassing the set target.

According to an official statement issued here Wednesday, the Collectorate during the period from July to December 2018, under the head of customs duty collected more than Rs3,618 million against the target of Rs3,593 million.

Similarly, under the head of sales tax, more than Rs4,800 million was collected against the assigned target of Rs4,092 million.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp