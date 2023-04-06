Mohamed Hafeez has become the latest Pakistani cricketer to be awarded an honorary lifetime membership by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The former all-rounder was among the 17 new names who received the distinction ahead of the English cricketing summer.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to (MCC) honouring life membership acknowledging my services to this beautiful game of cricket 🏏. Looking forward to meet new friends & add value as member of MCC, wrote Mohamed Hafeez on his Twitter.

Merissa Aguilleira – West Indies (2008–2019), M.S. Dhoni – India (2004–2019), Jhulan Goswami – India (2002-2022), Jenny Gunn – England (2004-2019), Rachael Haynes – Australia (2009-2022), Laura Marsh – England (2006–2019), Eoin Morgan – England (2006-2022), Mashrafe Mortaza – Bangladesh (2001-2020), Kevin Pietersen – England (2005-2014), Suresh Raina – India (2005-2018), Mithali Raj – India (1999-2022), Amy Satterthwaite – New Zealand (2007-2022), Yuvraj Singh – India (2000-2017), Anya Shrubsole – England (2008-2022), Dale Steyn – South Africa (2004–2020), Ross Taylor – New Zealand (2006-2022) also joined the former Pakistani all-rounder on the list.

MCC’s lifetime membership is awarded to cricketers for their services to the game.

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 329 matches across all three formats since making his debut in 2003 before calling it a career in 2021. The 42-year-old went on to score 12,780 runs and take 253 international wickets, especially mastering T20 cricket.

He is the 25th player from Pakistan to be awarded this honour.