MCC celebrates 12 years of business

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan along with its valued customers celebrated its 12th anniversary at all stores across Pakistan. The occasion was celebrated for over a month at all stores, also provided its customers opportunity to win thousands of prizes in the form of electronic goods, in collaboration with Changhong Ruba, through its “Khreedo Khelo Jeeto” Wheel-of-Fortune campaign. In addition, nine lucky customers were handed over keys of 800CC car through lucky draw in a special ceremony. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. (Azfar Ali), (Sr. Head of Operations), METRO Cash & Carry Pakistan said “We have successfully completed 12 years of business in Pakistan, and we wanted to celebrate the occasion with our customers and by putting smiles on their faces”. The 12th anniversary lucky draw prize distribution ceremony was well attended by the top management of METRO Cash & Carry, its employees, and the customers.