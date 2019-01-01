MCB partners with Bank Al Jazira to launch int’l money transfers

Staff Reporter

MCB Bank has entered into an agreement with leading Saudi financial institution Bank Al Jazira (Fawri) for the facilitation of remittances to beneficiaries in Pakistan. Through the strategic partnership, MCB Bank will further facilitate overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to transfer remittances to Pakistan which can be received through more than 1,350 MCB Bank branches nationwide.

The agreement was signed by Sami Hamad Al Rajhi, Head of Banking Services Group at Fawri, Bank Al Jazira and Mr. Muhammad Naeem Saigol, Division Head TBD, MCB Bank, in the presence of Hassan Saleem, Fawri MTO Manager & Business Projects at Bank Al Jazira and Ziad Aftab Ejaz, Department Head – Home Remittances at MCB Bank at MCB Tower, Karachi.

Speaking about the agreement, Sami HamadAlRajhi Head of Banking Services Group at Fawri, Bank Al Jazira said, “Fawri is one of the fastest growing money transfer services in Saudi Arabia, with Pakistan being one of our largest remittance recipient corridors. Fawri is very excited to enter into an arrangement with MCB Bank Pakistan and together both organizations will work togetherto make the remittance process streamlined at both thesender’s and receiver’s end.”

Speaking about the agreement, Mr. Muhammad Naeem Saigol, Division Head-TBD, MCB Bank said, “MCB Bank is renowned for its customer centric approach and makes every possible effort to exceed customer expectations through superior services and solutions.

This new partnership withBank Al Jazira,through their dedicated remittances division Fawri, will allow us to further diversify and expand our remittance services to the Pakistani community in the Middle East. This further strengthens MCB’s commitment towards inclusive banking and channeling of remittances though the formal banking network”.

