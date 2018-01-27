MCB inaugurates another branch

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest & most innovative banks, inaugurated its conventional banking branch at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by Najam Sethi, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and Imran Maqbool, President MCB Bank and was attended by Zargham Khan Durrani, MCB Retail Banking Head – North, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, MCB Group Head Security and Marketing and other senior executives from MCB Bank and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Speaking at the inauguration, Imran Maqbool, President MCB Bank said, “MCB Bank has inaugurated our new branch in Gaddafi Stadium as part of our continued focus on client service and commitment to further enhance accessibility to financial services. This branch extends the MCB Bank value proposition and premium financial services to a new part of the city and will offer local residents the chance to experience the MCB Bank difference for themselves.”

MCB Bank has a vast branch network of over 1,300 retail branches and 11 foreign branches in countries such as Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Dubai. Through remote banking services, consumers can access real time banking services from the Bank’s over 1300 ATMs across Pakistan and through its Internet banking and Mobile Banking services.