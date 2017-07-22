MC employees’ strike continues on 16th consecutive day

Fake case against employee

Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

The pen down and token hunger strike of All Pakistan Clerk Association [APCA] Municipal Committee Shikarpur Unit has entered the 16th consecutive day against fake case and arrest of MC employee, here on Friday.

District president APCA Shikarpur chapter Abdul Wahab Kagzi, president APCA [MC] Shikarpur Agha Babar Pathan and other strongly condemned the fake case against 15 MC employees and demanded of the high up to take notice of the matter and orders may be issued to withdraw fake case it was registered by Asim Siddiqui, the brother of elected councilor Wasim Saddiqui, against MC employees over fake allegation for ransacking his house.

On the other hand, elected councilor Wasim Siddiqui and other also set up a protest camp in front of MC Shikarpur against MC Chairman Babar aka Sunni Sanjrani for his alleged corruption and demanded the higher authorities to take notice of his alleged corruption and play their pivotal role into the matter.