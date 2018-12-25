MC calls upon doctors to serve patients with honesty, dedication

Staff Reporter

Municipal Commissioner of KMC Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman urged the doctors and other persons associated with the medical profession to work honestly by utilizing their skills in a better way for serving the patients in hospitals.

He said this while addressing a meeting held in the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital on the occasion of test and interviews for FCPS Part-II and MCPS Post Graduate Training, said a statement on Monday.

He said that Sobhraj Maternity Hospital is a national level medical institution which we have to take forward and upgrade further so that more facilities could be provided to people here.

Senior director health and medical services Dr Beerbal, MS of the hospital Dr Hooria, Dr Mehwish Mithani, Dr Sonia and others were also present on this occasion.

It was informed that every year test and interviews are held in the hospital or post graduate training and this year 29 candidates have applied for it out of which 22 have been selected.

Municipal Commissioner said we are making all efforts to make the KMC hospital better under the available resources, however the people working in these institutions also have this responsibility to ensure best treatment to patients who visited their hospital and take care them.

Dr Saif was also given a presentation on the Sobhraj Maternity Hospital which was built in 1928. It has three operation theatre and emergency department which works round the clock basis. This hospital also working as a teaching hospital since long where midwifery training also available.

